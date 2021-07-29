California restaurant says it will serve only unvaccinated customers

Not vaccinated? That’s no problem for at least one California restaurant.

Basilico’s in Huntington Beach, Orange County, has taken a stand against coronavirus vaccination policies, calling them "treasonous, anti-American stupidity," in a sign posted outside the business.

Earlier this week, Basilico’s posted on Instagram what it called a "Declaration and Pledge of Defiance."

"Challenging fellow business owners to fight with us & fight like us!" the post said.

The pledge calls for restaurants to defy any new lockdowns that may be ordered by government officials and encourages restaurants who agree with the stand to fly an American flag and a "Don’t Tread on Me" flag, the New York Daily News reported.

NEWSOM'S CALIFORNIA PUSHES FOR MASKING INDOORS STATEWIDE REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS

In California, such lockdowns – which cost businesses untold millions – helped spark the movement that has led to a recall effort against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Basilico’s has also declared itself a "mask-free zone" and requires patrons to remove face coverings before entering, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One employee told the Times the restaurant is not actually checking anyone’s vaccination status, it’s just interested in promoting an anti-compliance agenda regarding government coronavirus rules.

Restaurant owner Tony Roman told the Times in an email that he considered such policies to be harmful – even though many government and health officials suggest that getting vaccinated and following official guidance can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With warning signs of another impending lockdown, and many business owners again emboldening those who I refer to as ‘the lockdown tiny tyrants’ — this time by imposing proof-of-vaccination policies — we chose to fire another missile of defiance to further make our point in defense of American liberty and freedom," Roman wrote to the newspaper.

Last September, Basilico’s drew attention for a "Godfather"-like sign posted outside the restaurant saying "Leave the Mask, Take the Cannoli."