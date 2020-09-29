California restaurant uses 'Godfather' quote on anti-mask billboard

This California restaurant sure doesn’t like the state’s mask mandate.

Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, an Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, Calif., recently put up a “Godfather”-themed billboard to show its opposition to masks.

The billboard -- which uses font similar to the iconic 1972 film poster -- says “Leave the mask, take the cannoli,” according to a photo from KTLA taken on Monday.

The line is derived from a famous quote in “The Godfather,” which says: “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.”

Basilico’s appears to have posted that message for the first time on its Instagram page in July.

In August, the restaurant started selling T-shirts with the same message on the back, according to KTLA.

Basilico’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The “Godfather” quote isn’t the only anti-mask message that Basilico’s has posted online.

The restaurant has made its opinion clear, using the hashtag: #NoMasksAllowed on several posts.

Basilico’s has also openly challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci on social media with several posts including an image of a line drawn through a caricature of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

According to KTLA, Basilico’s gained attention earlier this year after it hung a “Don’t tread on me” flag outside the restaurant.

