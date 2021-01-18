California official calls for pause on Moderna vaccine lot after possible allergic reaction

Dr. Erica S. Pan, the California epidemiologist, issued a statement Sunday recommending a pause in the distribution of a specific lot of Moderna vaccine after "fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours."

She said the Moderna Lot 041L20A is in question, but she insisted that she called for the pause "out of an extreme abundance of caution," according to Fox 11.

The report said that more than 330,000 doses from the lot have already been distributed throughout the state to 287 providers. Fox 5 San Diego reported that the California Department of Public Health said fewer than 10 people appeared to be experiencing "a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period."

BIDEN ADVISER DEFENDS LIBERAL AGENDA ITEMS IN $1.9T CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PLAN, DODGES ON ENDING FILIBUSTER

The statement said that Moderna, the CDC and the FDA are all looking into the batch and said no vaccine or medical procedure is without risk. Moderna did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Moderna vaccine is very similar to one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech that’s now being dispensed to millions of health care workers and nursing home residents.

NORTH CAROLINA NURSE WHO WORKS IN COVID-19 UNIT WINS $1 MILLION PRIZE

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told the Associated Press in December that the two vaccines work "better than we almost dared to hope."

The Associated Press contributed to this report