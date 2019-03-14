Butterball recalls 78,000 pounds of ground turkey over salmonella concerns

Butterball has issued a recall for over 78,000 pounds of ground turkey that was produced in July, but may still be in consumers’ freezers. The North Carolina company said the recall comes after regulators discovered five patients in two states were sickened by a strain of salmonella that was closely related to one found in samples taken from a home where four of the patients live.

The products affected by the recall were produced on July 7, 2018 and include:

? 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

? 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

? 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

? 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

? 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

? 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

All products have the establishment number EST. P-7345, and were shipped to retailers nationwide. Consumers who find the product in their freezers are instructed to either throw it out or return it to place of purchase for a refund.

Salmonella is estimated to cause about 1.2 million illnesses in the U.S. each year, resulting in 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms typically being 12 to 72 hours after infection and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and typically last between four and seven days.

Patients with weakened immune systems, older adults and infants are most at risk for developing severe illnesses.