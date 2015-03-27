Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mind and Body
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Bagged Lettuce Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

By | Associated Press

SALINAS, Calif. – Some of the bagged lettuce produced by Salinas-based Fresh Express is being recalled because of concerns of possible E. coli contamination.

The company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say the voluntary recall involves Fresh Express Romaine salads with expired "use-by" dates of July 8 - 12 and an "S" in the Product Code.

FDA says the recall comes after one package of the salad test positive for E. Coli.

The agency says no illnesses have been reported.