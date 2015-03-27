Bagged Lettuce Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

Some of the bagged lettuce produced by Salinas-based Fresh Express is being recalled because of concerns of possible E. coli contamination.

The company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say the voluntary recall involves Fresh Express Romaine salads with expired "use-by" dates of July 8 - 12 and an "S" in the Product Code.

FDA says the recall comes after one package of the salad test positive for E. Coli.

The agency says no illnesses have been reported.