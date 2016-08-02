Baby wears uniform of police officer who delivered her in newborn photos

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

A Texas family honored a police officer who helped deliver their newborn by giving him professional photos of their daughter wrapped in his uniform. Fox4news.com reported that Evelyn Joy Deborah Hall also wore Tarrant County deputy constable Mark Diebold’s badge during her photo shoot.

Diebold helped deliver Evelyn earlier this summer after he spotted her dad, Caleb, rushing to the hospital while his wife, Destiny, was in labor in the car.

“I was trying to be safe, and not weave in and out of traffic, but I was probably going 80, 85 mph” Caleb Hall told fox4news.com in a June interview.

About halfway through the Halls’ car ride from their home to the hospital, Diebold saw Caleb speeding. He pulled him over, but when he learned the family’s story and Destiny’s labor progressed, he helped deliver little Evelyn on the side of the road, the news station reported.

“This kind of gives perspective of why I became a police officer,” Diebold said in a June interview. “It was a positive moment. And I will remember this for the rest of my life.”

Thanks to Evelyn’s newborn photos, he likely never will.