Baby spinach recalled over salmonella concerns

A company is recalling some of its baby spinach products over salmonella contamination concerns, according to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website over the weekend.

Vegpro International is recalling two sizes of its Fresh Attitude brand baby spinach, 5 ounces and 11 ounces.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was possibly contaminated with salmonella[,] subsequent investigation indicates that the problem may have been caused by contamination of a part of a lot of baby spinach,” per the notice, which noted that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The products have only been distributed in Eastern Canada and in the states of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

DOG FOOD RECALLED OVER SALMONELLA CONCERNS, FDA SAYS

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. In otherwise healthy individuals, salmonella may cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Rare instances of arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis have also been recorded, according to the FDA.

CDC INVESTIGATES E. COLI OUTBREAK POTENTIALLY LINKED TO ROMAINE LETTUCE

For more information on the recall, click here. Consumers with additional questions regarding the call back can also contact the company at 1-877-613-5700.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.