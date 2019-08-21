Baby born by C-section after parents involved in 'scary' car accident while heading to hospital

A British couple welcomed their baby girl weeks early after they were involved in a car accident – which left them both with broken ankles – while on the way to the doctor for an appointment.

Ginny Magrath and Mike Roberts, both 29, were involved in the accident on Aug. 14 as they drove toward the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, England, according to SWNS.

Further details of the car accident were not provided.

When Ginny arrived at the hospital, doctors informed her that her unborn child’s heart rate was “up and down” and recommended she undergo an emergency C-section.

“I was very apprehensive, but the team [was] fantastic,” Ginny told SWNS. "The anesthetist talked to me throughout the whole procedure and kept me distracted and made the whole process so much easier.”

Shortly after, Ginny welcomed her daughter, who is named Amber Harriet Roberts. Amber, who arrived four weeks early, weighed roughly 6 pounds at birth.

Mike and Ginny were reunited after Amber – who is “doing really well,” Ginny said – was born.

“It was really scary and I was obviously concerned for Amber and for Mike,” Ginny said of the accident. But, she noted, “from what was a really scary time, the whole experience has been so positive.”