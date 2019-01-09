Baby boy born to mother in vegetative state 'will be well cared for' by family: lawyer

An attorney for the family of a woman who gave birth at a Phoenix nursing facility where she has remained in a vegetative state for nearly a decade said that the baby boy was "born into a loving family and will be well cared for."

Phoenix attorney John Micheaels said in a statement Tuesday that the woman’s family is outraged by the abuse and neglect of their daughter at the Hacienda HealthCare facility, AZ Family reported.

The patient's name has not been released but she has been identified as a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. An unidentified source told AZFamily that Hacienda staff was not aware she was pregnant until she gave birth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The family is well aware of the intense news and public interest in their daughter’s case, but at this time is not emotionally ready to make a public statement,” the statement read.

Micheaels' comments came hours after Phoenix police served a search warrant to obtain DNA samples from male employees at the facility, the New York Times reported.

CEO OF ARIZONA CARE FACILITY WHERE WOMAN IN VEGETATIVE STATE REPORTEDLY GAVE BIRTH RESIGNS

The 29-year-old woman had been in a vegetative state after she almost drowned nearly a decade ago when she gave birth Dec. 29 while still in a coma.