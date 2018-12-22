Arkansas reports first pediatric flu death of season, health department says

The state of Arkansas has experienced its first pediatric flu-related death of the season, health officials confirmed this week.

The child, who has not been identified, was between newborn and 4 years of age, the Arkansas Department of Health said Friday, according to THV11. It's not currently clear where in the state the child was from or if he or she had received the flu vaccine.

The child's death marks the sixth flu-related death in Arkansas so far this season, THV11 reported.

The death follows last year’s severe flu season, where an estimated 80,000 people were lost to the viral infection, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said in September. The 2017-2018 flu season killed the most people since the 1970s, the CDC also said at the time.

The flu typically causes fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea. While most people recover within days or weeks, some can develop life-threatening complications, according to the CDC. Those at high-risk for complications include patients 65 and older, people with chronic medical issues, pregnant women and children younger than 5.

