Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fitness
Published
Last Update October 24, 2015

App helps you find local wellness centers

By | Fox News
close
Workouts and spa treatments at your fingertipsVideo

Workouts and spa treatments at your fingertips

Looking for that killer workout or a spa treatment close to home? There’s an app that lets you find classes and appointments to boost your health

Looking for the perfect workout or spa treatment close to home?

The MINDBODY Connect app can help you find it, book it, and pay for it right from your smartphone.

It finds participating wellness businesses that offer exactly what you’re looking for, and makes booking an appointment quick and easy.  Users choose from categories including group exercise, yoga, Pilates, skin, and salon.

They can then browse the numerous local options and sign up for a class or make an appointment. MINDBODY Connect lets users sync their plans directly to the calendar on their smartphone.

Plus, rebooking is quick because users can save their favorite trainers, studios, and salons. The app is free, and lets users pay for their classes and appointments on the go.

For more information, visit mindbodyonline.com.