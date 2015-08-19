App helps you find local wellness centers

Looking for the perfect workout or spa treatment close to home?

The MINDBODY Connect app can help you find it, book it, and pay for it right from your smartphone.

It finds participating wellness businesses that offer exactly what you’re looking for, and makes booking an appointment quick and easy. Users choose from categories including group exercise, yoga, Pilates, skin, and salon.

They can then browse the numerous local options and sign up for a class or make an appointment. MINDBODY Connect lets users sync their plans directly to the calendar on their smartphone.

Plus, rebooking is quick because users can save their favorite trainers, studios, and salons. The app is free, and lets users pay for their classes and appointments on the go.

For more information, visit mindbodyonline.com.