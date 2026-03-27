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Health Newsletter

Another state bans 'gas station heroin' as officials warn of deadly risks

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
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Top stories

→ 'Gas station heroin' banned in another state amid nationwide crackdowns

→ New COVID variant spreads across US as CDC raises concerns

→ The real reasons you’re still exhausted after 8 hours of sleep

people in line at gas station counter

FDA Commissioner Martin Makary says tianeptine poses a "dangerous and growing health trend." (Markus Scholz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Conversation-starters

→ March Madness sparks surprising surge in men's sexual procedure

Cannabis benefits called into question in major study

→ 'Call a Boomer' payphones help cure loneliness across generations

Two people stand around the call a boomer payphone, one inside and one outside the Boston coffee shop.

Along a bustling sidewalk in Boston, a bright yellow payphone invites folks to "Call a Boomer." (Matter Neuroscience)

Food for thought 

→ Eating meat tied to lower dementia risk, study suggests

Stomach issues might have nothing to do with eating habits

→ Why your sugar cravings won't go away, even after cutting sweets

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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