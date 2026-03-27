Another state bans 'gas station heroin' as officials warn of deadly risks

Top stories
→ 'Gas station heroin' banned in another state amid nationwide crackdowns
→ New COVID variant spreads across US as CDC raises concerns
→ The real reasons you’re still exhausted after 8 hours of sleep
Conversation-starters
→ March Madness sparks surprising surge in men's sexual procedure
→ Cannabis benefits called into question in major study
→ 'Call a Boomer' payphones help cure loneliness across generations
Food for thought
→ Eating meat tied to lower dementia risk, study suggests
→ Stomach issues might have nothing to do with eating habits
→ Why your sugar cravings won't go away, even after cutting sweets