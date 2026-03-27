Another state bans 'gas station heroin' as officials warn of deadly risks

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Top stories

→ 'Gas station heroin' banned in another state amid nationwide crackdowns

→ New COVID variant spreads across US as CDC raises concerns

→ The real reasons you’re still exhausted after 8 hours of sleep

Conversation-starters

→ March Madness sparks surprising surge in men's sexual procedure

→ Cannabis benefits called into question in major study

→ 'Call a Boomer' payphones help cure loneliness across generations

Food for thought

→ Eating meat tied to lower dementia risk, study suggests

→ Stomach issues might have nothing to do with eating habits

→ Why your sugar cravings won't go away, even after cutting sweets