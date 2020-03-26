Alabama reports first coronavirus death

An Alabama resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has died, according to the state’s health department.

The resident, who was not identified, had underlying health issues. His or her death marks the first time an Alabama resident who previously tested positive for the virus has died. The Jackson County resident “passed away in a facility outside the state of Alabama,” officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release on Wednesday.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as to the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, in a statement. “The health of our residents and the community is our greatest priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our state.”

No other information was provided.

As of Thursday morning, Alabama has reported 449 cases of the novel virus, with more than 2,800 tested for COVID-19 in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

To date, the virus has infected more than 480,446 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 21,571 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 69,197 illnesses and at least 1,046 deaths.