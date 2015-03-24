Afternoon slump? Ditch the coffee and do this free thing instead

How many of us hit that mid-afternoon slump and immediately run for a fresh cup o’ Joe? (For me, it's hot tea.) There’s a better alternative though and this one is easy on the bank account. Read: FREE.

If you’re looking to increase your focus, creativity, or just clear your mind—leave your desk and take a walk. Yep, it’s that simple.

Related: Easy Ways to Drop 10 Pounds in 7 Days

According to a recent study in Diabetologia medical journal, a 15-minute walk when you start to feel the mid-morning/afternoon fade will give you a jolt of energy to continue on your day. Also, the fresh air and greenery can help to boost your mood. Not bad for something such a simple fix. Goodbye frustration over X project, hello newly refreshed you!

Research shows that the average person spends a great portion of his/her day sitting—50 to 70 percent, in fact. This might not sound like the worst thing you could do health-wise, but there is such a thing as too much sitting. In fact it’s called the “sitting disease” and the numbers show that the longer you sit, the more likely you are to develop diabetes, cancer, obesity, or heart disease. Yikes.

Related: The 10 Hottest Red Carpet Bodies of 2014

If that’s not enough reason to get moving—an added bonus to taking walks during the work day: improved creativity! While it won’t necessarily turn ya into the next Einstein, research shows that people who walk increase their creative thinking by 60 percent.

What say, will you trade in your afternoon coffee for an energy-boosting walk around the block?

Related: 20 Superfoods For Weight Loss