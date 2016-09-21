Fast food deserves its share of criticism. Most menu items from Burger King, McDonald’s, Chipotle, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell are devoid of any real nutritional value. Their burgers, burritos, and French fries are low in fiber, high in salt, and leave you and your stomach unsatisfied.

Fast-food chains have become such a problem in the United States that lawmakers have been restricting their ability to market products directly to children. These billion-dollar corporations also don’t take kindly to public criticism. McDonald’s is particularly famous for suing activists who speak out against its food and company practices.

Fortunately, the era of unhealthy fast food is slowly being phased out and replaced: Fast-food chains are now actively responding to customers’ requests for healthier menu items. Instead of just offering a measly side salad to (pretend to) appeal to healthy-eaters, fast-food chains now take pride in offering low-fat and low-calorie sandwiches, wraps, nuggets, and various other meals. Healthy options are growing in popularity — even though they could be more clearly defined sometimes. You could actually eat fast food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and not exceed your recommended daily caloric intake.

Here are 9 fast-food meals that are actually healthy.

