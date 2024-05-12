Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

8 of the most important health stories this week, in case you missed them

Get up to speed on nursing burnout, sleep solutions, coping with grief and more

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
Fox News Digital publishes a range of health and wellness pieces all week long to keep you in the know.

Health coverage includes articles on new medications, mental health challenges, groundbreaking resources, personal medical dramas and more.

In case you missed them, here are a few of our biggest health stories from this week.

These are just a few of what's new. 

See a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health

1. Mom seeks ‘perfect match’ to help daughter

A 10-year-old girl in Pennsylvania is in dire need of a bone marrow transplant — and her mother is on a mission to find the perfect match. Fox News Digital talked to Ashleigh Walter about the importance of joining the donor registry. Click here to get the story.

Lani Walter split

Lani Walter, 10, is in dire need of a bone marrow transplant — and her mother is on a mission to find the perfect match for her. (Ashleigh Walter)

2. Many nurses ready to jump ship

More than half of surveyed nurses say they're likely to leave the profession. Find out the source of their frustration — and what they say needs to change in the field. Click here to get the story.

Upset nurse

More than a third of the nurses who took part in a recent survey of 1,155 nurses across the U.S. say they are "extremely likely" to change jobs. (iStock)

3. Orangutan heals its own wound in the wild

An orangutan in a protected Indonesian rainforest site who sustained a facial wound treated the injury himself, researchers say. Learn the amazing story of how he did it. Click here to get the story.

Orangutan before & after wound

An orangutan who sustained a facial wound, shown on the left, treated it himself, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month. In the image on the right, his scar is just barely noticeable. (Armas Fitra & Safruddin & TNGL & KLHK & MPI & UNAS & YEL)

4. Simple sleep hack could help you drift off

For those who are struggling to get enough sleep, the ABCs may be the key to getting more Zzzs. Sleep experts chimed in on why this method works. Click here to get the story.

Girl sleeping

"You can’t force sleep — and thinking about falling asleep or about how you can’t fall asleep is a surefire way to delay it," an expert said. (iStock)

5. Experts offer tips on grieving during Mother's Day

For those who are experiencing their first Mother’s Day after losing a mom, a mental health expert offered five tips for navigating the difficult emotions. Click here to get the story.

Depressed young woman

For those who have lost their mothers, Mother's Day can be a difficult day to manage. A certified grief support specialist (not pictured) shared insights and help for coping.  (iStock)

6. Should seniors get screened for breast cancer?

The official guidance is for women ages 40 to 74 to get mammograms every other year, but some experts call for the recommendations to include older women as well. Click here to get the story.

Older woman cancer

One of the main reasons that women over age 74 were excluded is that the age group was not invited to take part in clinical trials. (iStock)

7. Global bacterial outbreak sparks concern 

Cholera, a bacterial disease typically spread by food and water, continues to surge around the world. As vaccines remain in short supply, experts warned about the global risk. Click here to get the story.

Health weekend 5-12

Fox News Digital's health coverage includes articles on new medications, mental health challenges, groundbreaking resources, personal medical dramas and much more. (Ashleigh Walter; iStock)

8. Common snack could slash diabetes risk

Eating yogurt regularly could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to the FDA. Nutritionists weighed in on the potential benefits and also urge caution. Click here to get the story.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.

