36 NICU nurses at Missouri children's hospital expecting babies within months of each other

Talk about baby fever.

A number of nurses (36 to be exact) at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., are expecting or have recently given birth. So far, 21 nurses who work in the hospital’s Level IV NICU — the highest level of neonatal intensive care available, and the only Level IV NICU in the region, according to a hospital spokesperson — have delivered their babies. To date, 19 boys and two girls have arrived.

9 LABOR AND DELIVERY NURSES AT MAINE HOSPITAL PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME

"I think being a mom has given me a whole new perspective and now when I take care of a baby, I really do — I know what that mom and dad feel like and this baby is their whole world," Sarah Carbaneau, a NICU nurse, told CBS News.

Another NICU nurse, Michelle Janes, told USA Today that all the women “are excited for each other” and noted being surrounded by so many other expecting moms has served as a support system.

"We can chat about it and vent about it and be excited for each other. Especially those of us who already have kids. Many of us give each other opinions on things. We have a Facebook group and we weigh in on everything from diaper rash to kids crawling out of their crib,” Janes, who is due at the end of November, said.

“It's a great support and there's always a mass of toddlers running around. And they're all getting to recognize each other, and that's fun,” she added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar event happened at a Maine hospital earlier this year, albeit with fewer people: Nine nurses working for the Maine Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit were said to be expecting babies between April and July.