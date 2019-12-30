8-year-old becomes youngest hunter to kill a 400-pound elk in Michigan: 'My dad hasn't set a record before'

This 8-year-old girl is a better hunter than both her father and grandfather.

The youngster was able to hunt down and successfully shoot a 400-pound elk. Not only does this give her bragging rights in her family, but it also makes her the youngest person on record to hunt an elk in the state of Michigan.

Braeleigh Miller was on the hunting trip with her dad when she made the shot, WNEM reports. Using the help of a guide, they were able to track a gang of elk they had located the night before.

"They were all still in the field when it got daylight,” Braleigh’s father, Gunnar, told the news outlet, “and we waited for legal shooting hours, and we snuck across the field and they were in a perfect position in the field, I mean it couldn't have unfolded any better.

"It's cool for me because I've never set a record before, my dad hasn't set a record before, and my grandpa hasn't set a record before, so I'm like to them, 'Ha-ha,'" Braeleigh bragged.

Gunnar posted photos from the hunt to his Facebook page, where he wrote, “This entire experience has been nothing short of phenomenal. [Braeleigh] had the trip of a lifetime for sure. Soo many people came together to make this all possible for her and we will never be able to thank them enough. Dan Connell and his crew run a top-notch operation. With 20 hunters in camp, they have filled 19-20 tags in 3 days with 100 percent shot opportunity. Here are a few of the moments we will never forget!”