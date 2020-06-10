Yosemite National Park reopening Thursday, with some restrictions

Yosemite has announced an official reopening date, more than two months after it closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, June 11, the California park will once again open its entrances to tourists looking to get outdoors. But before you start gathering your rock-climbing shoes to "Free Solo" up El Capitan, you should note some important changes about the landmark National Park.

At 7 a.m., Yosemite will begin its phased reopening, inviting visitors to “enjoy 800 miles of park trails and popular destinations including Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, Mariposa Grove, Tuolumne Meadows and Hetch Hetchy.”

However, guests will need to make a reservation to visit the popular park by purchasing a single-day pass in advance of the trip.

The park will be limiting access to “approximately 50 percent of the average June vehicle entry rate,” restricting to a maximum of 1,700 vehicle passes each day to limit overcrowding. Though, the park did state that some visitors would not need a day-use reservation: those with camping or concession-operated lodging reservations; those with Half Dome or wilderness permits; those with park vacation rentals; and those visiting via local public transit system or with a tour.

Destinations such as lower Yosemite Fall boulders, Bridalveil Fall area and other attractions will remain closed, as well as parts of the Mist Trail.

Even after you’re in the park, the National Park Service is still cautioning guests to keep their distance and wear a face covering if there is not more than 6 feet of distance between you and another guest.