World record paddlefish caught in Oklahoma

It's always exciting to set a local and world record at the same time.

A new fishing world record was set in Oklahoma earlier this week. According to local officials, an angler caught the massive fish with the help of some friends near Tulsa.

Grant Rader caught a 164-pound paddlefish while out on a trip on Keystone Lake, according to a post from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. He was assisted by Jeremiah Miller, who works with Reel Good Time Guide Service.

The government agency wrote, "We have a new world- and state-record paddlefish that was snagged at Keystone Lake on Tuesday, June 22. The beast weighed 164 pounds! Congrats to Grant Rader (left) of Wichita, Kan., on his great catch!"

The post also contained a picture of the fish, which is being held up by three men.

The post explains, "Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, assisted Rader on his world-record fishing trip. Also present is former world- and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata."

Rader, who was born with muscular dystrophy, spoke about the catch with News on 6, saying, "It was heart-pounding, exciting-est moment of fishing career for me. I can't describe it, it's one of the greatest things ever to be able to pull in that kind of new state and world record."

This is apparently not the first time that this world-record-breaking fish has been caught. Miller reportedly caught the monster back in February, but it was a few pounds lighter back then.