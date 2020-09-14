Woman's dangling face mask bitten by swan, snapped back into place

This swan isn’t taking any chances when it comes to masks.

A video of a swan pulling a mask off a woman’s neck in a park and then snapping it back over her face surfaced on social media over the weekend and has since gone viral. In the footage, the woman appears to be wearing her mask incorrectly and, likely by coincidence, the swan snaps back into a semi-correct position.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by user Anthony Sarti and appears to have occurred somewhere in France. The footage shows the woman approach the swan with her mask hanging down under her mouth.

As she gets close, the swan snaps forward, grabs the mask with its beak and then snaps it back over the woman’s face. While the mask does end up covering her mouth and nose (as it’s supposed to), it also ends up covering her eyes, which is not necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The footage is captioned, “Wear your mask, we told you!”

The short clip has been viewed over 25.7 million times since it was uploaded late last week. It’s been retweeted over 83,000 times and has received nearly 2,000 comments.

France has recently seen the number of coronavirus cases increase amidst a new outbreak, the BBC reports.

While the country began to ease restrictions during the early summer months, it has reportedly designated 42 regions as “red zones.” These areas have strict mask requirements and large gatherings of people are restricted.