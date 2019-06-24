Woman captures stunning engagement photo at Yosemite, now we have to find the couple

An Ohio woman who was visiting Yosemite National Park last month appealed to social media to help her track down a couple about to get engaged on a rock formation while a ray of white sunlight danced across their shoulders.

Faith Taylor, the woman who took the photo, told KCRA that she didn’t want to walk over to the couple because she didn’t want to interrupt the moment. There already appeared to be a professional photographer there.

“At Yosemite, a couple was getting engagement photos taken and when I went to take a pic of their glory, a beam of LIGHT shown on them,” she posted on Twitter. “I. Am. Emotional. Someone find them.”

She posted that there was a false alarm on Sunday that didn’t pan out.