Man banned from hunting for 8 years after illegally harvesting elk

Illegal hunting doesn't pay.

A Canadian man pleaded guilty to multiple counts under the territorial Wildlife Act and was banned from hunting for eight years. Authorities had discovered that he had harvested elk from restricted areas in 2020 and 2021.

Authorities also issued a fine of $11,000 to Marc Meyer in relation to incidents that occurred in Sept. 2020 and Oct. 2021, CBC reports. Meyer had pled guilty to two counts of hunting elk in an area he wasn't permitted to and one count of making a false or misleading statement.

In Sept. 2020, Meyer was hunting in the Mendenhall area, which is west of Whitehorse.

Areas are divided into zones, according to Canadian hunting laws. Hunters are only permitted to hunt in specific zones and need to have the proper permits to do so.

Meyer had a permit which had allowed him to hunt in an area known as the exclusion zone. He knowingly harvested an elk from another area known as the core zone, where this type of hunting is allowed, according to authorities.

He reportedly harvested another elk in the same zone the following year.

After receiving a tip about Meyer's actions, authorities discovered that he had attempted to make it appear that he had hunted and killed the elk in the proper zone. This involved field-butchering the animal and then driving the remains for several miles and dumping them in the proper zone.

As a result of his plea, Meyer must forfeit the evidence that conservation seized during the investigation. This includes two hunting guns and meat harvested from the elk.