SEE IT: Charging bison flings 9-year-old girl into the air at Yellowstone

A 9-year-old girl was thrown several feet into the air by a charging bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday – and the incident was caught on camera, according to a report.

The girl was one of several dozen visitors standing near the bison by the Old Faithful Geyser when it started to charge, the National Park said, according to The New York Post.

The girl was treated and released from the Old Faithful Clinic. It’s unclear if she had any injuries from the incident, which is still under investigation.

