Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

SEE IT: Charging bison flings 9-year-old girl into the air at Yellowstone

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 9-year-old girl was thrown several feet into the air by a charging bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday – and the incident was caught on camera, according to a report.

Massive bison does 'happy dance' to welcome springVideo

The girl was one of several dozen visitors standing near the bison by the Old Faithful Geyser when it started to charge, the National Park said, according to The New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl was treated and released from the Old Faithful Clinic. It’s unclear if she had any injuries from the incident, which is still under investigation.

TO CONTINUE READING IN THE NEW YORK POST CLICK HERE 