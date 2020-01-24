Vermont moose rescued from active railroad tracks

This moose on the loose needed some help moving his caboose.

On Wednesday, a moose was rescued from an active railroad bridge in Vermont thanks to a cross-team effort from the state's Fish and Wildlife Department (FWD), train crews, local fire department and more. The animal was ultimately found to have minimal injuries and relocated.

That morning, the FWD learned that a moose was stuck on a bridge in the Ludlow-Cavendish area, and soon deployed a team of local game wardens and wildlife biologists to investigate, the Associated Press reports.

Receiving backup from the Vermont Rail System crew, the Springfield Fire Department and officials from the town of Cavendish, the massive mammal was successfully sedated and lifted with a railroad crane truck.

The moose was carried down the tracks, miles from town, and unloaded in a safe place in the woods, the FWD said in a Facebook video.

"After some time and careful monitoring, the moose was back on its feet,” officials said.

The Vermont FWD further explained that they primarily focus on population-level threats to species, making situations like the moose rescue “rare” given the risk inherent to both the animal and responders.

“Such recoveries are many times not successful,” they acknowledged. “It’s great to see that, in this case, it ended well for those involved and for this very fortunate moose. A great job by all, and a special thanks from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife to those who helped in this effort.”

