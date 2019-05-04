Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

VACATION DESTINATIONS
Published

Vacationing couple shocked to find a bear in their hot tub

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
How social media impacts America's National ParksVideo

How social media impacts America's National Parks

Several tourists have had fatal accidents while attempting to take pictures in National Parks; insight from Lisa Hendy, chief ranger at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Life’s simple bear necessities often bring the greatest joys – though one Tennessee couple vacationing in the Great Smoky Mountains was shocked to find a bear relaxing in their hot tub.

On May 3, around 11 a.m. Elizabeth Strickland and her boyfriend awoke in their Gatlinburg cabin to find some unexpected company on the property – three black bear cubs.

"I saw one walk around a corner of the porch, and I ran into the bedroom to look out the windows at the hot tub and there they were!" the Knoxville woman told WKRN.

According to Strickland, one of the cubs hopped into the bubbling hot tub, and even closed its eyes in relaxation.

According to Strickland, one of the cubs hopped into the bubbling hot tub, and even closed its eyes in relaxation. (Elizabeth Strickland)

According to Strickland, one of the cubs hopped into the bubbling hot tub and even closed its eyes in relaxation.

HUGE GREAT WHITE SHARK SHOCKS FLORIDA COUPLE AS IT EMERGES FROM WATER, BITES CHUM BAG, WILD VIDEO SHOWS

“It was so cute, so we let them enjoy for a minute. Then they went on their merry way,” she told Fox 8.

The Knoxville woman said that she and her beau will surely never forget their first Gatlinburg trip together – or the un-bear-ably cute visitors that made their stay.

The Knoxville woman said that she and her beau will surely never forget their first Gatlinburg trip together – or the un-bear-ably cute visitors that made their stay. (Elizabeth Strickland)

Moving forward, Strickland said that she and her beau will surely never forget their first Gatlinburg trip together – or the un-bear-ably cute visitors that made their stay.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As for safety, the National Park Service (NPS) reminds tourists that bears are “dangerous and unpredictable” wild animals, and to treat any encounters with “extreme caution.”

“Willfully approaching within 150 feet, or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear, is illegal in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” the NPS’ website reads, detailing that the roughly 1,500 bears are estimated to live in the protected park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak