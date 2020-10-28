Nonprofit to sue Trump administration over historic hunting, fishing expansion across 2.3M acres

Things are getting a little ornery in the great outdoors.

A nonprofit is targeting the Trump administration in a new lawsuit protesting the historic expansion of hunting and fishing across 2.3 million public acres.

On Tuesday, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) filed a notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) for expanding recreational hunting and fishing access across 147 wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries, a move announced in August.

The CBD charges that that the agency violated the Endangered Species Act in failing to analyze the harmful impacts of the expansion on endangered wildlife like grizzly bears, ocelots and whooping cranes. The conservation group also blasted the newly permitted use of lead ammunition, which had been banned at the end of the Obama administration but was restored by former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

“For example, endangered whooping cranes rely on numerous refuges in the Midwest, like the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge in Wisconsin, where the Fish and Wildlife Service has authorized use of lead ammunition but failed to consider the risk of lead toxicity on the birds,” the CBD explained in a statement. “Endangered species like grizzly bears and ocelots can also be poisoned by scavenging on lead-contaminated carcasses.

“And grizzly bears are now at risk from being killed in mistaken-identity or self-defense shootings by hunters, such as those targeting black bears in grizzly bear territory in Swan River National Wildlife Refuge in Montana,” they alleged.

Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director for the CBD, said that the nonprofit aims to take the FWS to court to ensure that America’s wildlife refuges remain a safe place for protected species.

“We’ve never before seen such a massive expansion of bad hunting practices on these public lands,” Adkins said. “There’s no sound reason for this, and the Fish and Wildlife Service has either ignored or downplayed the many risks that hunting poses to endangered wildlife.”

If the agency does not respond to the notice within 60 days, the CBD can sue under the Endangered Species Act, the group said.

Over the summer, the Interior Department announced new recreational access at 138 national wildlife refuges and 9 national fish hatcheries, marking the “single largest” expansion of such opportunities in FWS history.

Notable updates include expanded recreation at Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge in Florida, Bamforth National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming and Jordan River National Fish Hatchery in Michigan.