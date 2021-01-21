Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mount Everest
Published

Trash from Mount Everest to be turned into art to highlight garbage problem

Gallery is set to open to locals in spring

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new gallery in Nepal is going to showcase artwork made from garbage that has been removed from Mount Everest, according to a recent report. 

The Sagarmatha Next Centre, a visitors’ center on the main trail to the Mount Everest base camp, will be hosting the gallery as a way to draw attention to the immense amount of trash that is left on Mount Everest. 

According to Reuters, artists will create artwork using garbage that Everest hikers often leave behind, including "used oxygen bottles, torn tents, ropes, broken ladders, cans and plastic wrappers."

MINNEAPOLIS HIKERS SURPRISED BY FROZEN CAVEMAN SCULPTURE

The artists will also reportedly teach local residents how to turn the garbage into pieces of art, the news agency reported.

"We want to showcase how you can transform solid waste to precious pieces of art … and generate employment and income," Project director and Sagarmatha Next Centre co-founder Tommy Gustafsson told Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

"We hope to change the people’s perceptions about the garbage and manage it," he added.

A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

According to Reuters, the gallery is set to have a "soft opening" for locals in the spring. It will have artwork on display "to raise environmental awareness" and it will sell souvenirs, Reuters reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The proceeds for those souvenirs will go to conservation in the area, Gustafsson told the news agency. 

According to Reuters, the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee is responsible for bringing garbage down the mountain, but because the area is so remote and doesn’t have roads, the task is challenging.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.