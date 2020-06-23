Swimmer catches shark with bare hands at Delaware beach

Who needs a fishing rod anyway?

A swimmer at Cape Henlopen State Park Beach in Delaware caught a shark with his bare hands over the weekend, FOX 5 reported.

The anonymous swimmer was caught on camera displaying the shark before returning it to the water. In the state, it is illegal to fish for or harvest sharks. If caught, they must immediately be returned.

In the video, the man is seen dragging the shark by the tail to a location, and then grabbing firmly around the shark’s body before opening its mouth for those on shore to see. A nearby viewer exclaimed, “Wow, that’s a big a-- shark!”

Others can be overheard excitedly reacting to the shark’s size.

The muscular man then releases it back down into the water. The video cuts off before one can see if the fisherman goes back to shore, or continues to try his luck in the water.

It was not immediately clear what type of shark the hand-fisherman caught.

According to the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife, sandbar sharks, bull sharks, dusky sharks and sand tiger sharks are all prohibited species to catch and “must be immediately released to ensure maximum probability of survival.”