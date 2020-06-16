Girl, 16, hooks record-breaking Goliath grouper on family vacation: 'In shock pretty much'

Now that’s a catch.

A Farmington, Minn. teenager was in for quite a surprise when she reeled in what turned out to be a world-record-breaking Goliath grouper while vacationing with her family in Florida.

13-YEAR-OLD FISHERMAN REELS IN 844-POUND TIGER SHARK OFF COAST OF TEXAS

Reegan Werner was on a deep-sea fishing trip with her brother, mother and stepfather near Marco Island on May 31, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported. While on the excursion, Werner hooked the fish of a lifetime, which also happened to be her first catch of the day.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I was, like, in shock pretty much,” said the 115-pound Werner of the 583-pound fish. “My biggest fish before that was a salmon. I was, like, dang, I want to catch another one.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the Pioneer Press, the fish measured in at 83 inches long and 75 inches in girth — breaking the current women’s world record of 366 pounds caught in 1965. The overall Goliath grouper record still stands at 680 pounds, and was hooked in 1961 by Lynn Joyner, the International Game Fish Association reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The impressive catch was lured in after a 15-minute fight, where Werner was able to get it measured — and take a picture with it — before it was released.

In Florida, the Goliath grouper is a protected species and harvesting the fish is prohibited.