SEE IT: 8-foot alligator removed from South Florida pool

That’s no pool toy.

An 8-foot, 300-pound alligator was pulled from a South Florida pool on Monday and was hauled away by a trapper sent from the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Senta Evans, a resident in Palm Beach Gardens, told WPBF that she scans her yard every morning before letting her dogs out. She said she saw the massive gator at the bottom of the pool.

“We live on the edge of the Everglades so I know anything is possible here,” she said.

Her backyard is fenced in, and the trapper said it appeared the gator managed to sneak in under her fence. The gator was safely removed and is set to be relocated.