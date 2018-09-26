Seal slaps kayaker with octopus in funny video: 'What just happened?'

A kayaker in New Zealand was in for a surprise when a nearby seal popped up and slapped him with an octopus.

Kyle Mulinder was kayaking off the coast of Kaikoura, on New Zealand’s South Island, Daily Mail reports, when the playful seal came out of the water and hit him in the face with an octopus tentacle.

A GoPro captured the entire bizarre – and hilarious – event.

“We were just sitting out in the middle of the ocean and then this huge male seal appeared with an octopus and he was thrashing him about for ages,” Mulinder tells Yahoo.

According to Mulinder, the seal was fighting with the octopus near him, eventually disappearing under water. When the pair reemerged is when Mulinder said he was caught in the middle.

“[The seal] thrashed it in mid fight and my face happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he recalls.

Following the slap, the animals quickly disappeared into the water once again.

“I was like ‘Mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like ‘dum dum dum,’” he says to Yahoo.

However, the sea creatures were not yet done with Mulinder. He tells Yahoo the octopus won the battle and took hold of the end of his kayak right after the fight. Mulinder had to use the help of another kayaker to relieve the octopus of his grip.

According to the site, Mulinder, a content creator for GoPro, was kayaking with a group of other content creators testing the company’s latest camera, the Hero7.