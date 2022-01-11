Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Rare owl spotted several times in Washington, DC since early January

A snowy owl has been spotted at Union Station, the Postal Museum and at the Capital Police Headquarters

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Now that’s something you don’t see every day.

A rare owl has been spotted several times over the past week in Washington, D.C. The bird has been spotted perched at some of the city’s popular monuments.

The owl was spotted on top of a bronze eagle at the top of a flag pole, among other places.

The owl was spotted on top of a bronze eagle at the top of a flag pole, among other places. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A snowy owl has apparently been flying around in the nation’s capital since January 3. According to a report from the Associated Press, the small owl has been spotted at places like Union Station, the National Postal Museum and the Capital Police Headquarters.

GIANT WHALE CALF NEARLY COLLIDES WITH FREE DIVER IN TAHITI: VIDEO

At one point, the owl was spotted atop a bronze eagle at the top of a flag pole, which resulted in some very patriotic photos.

The snowy owl is native to areas much further north. It can usually be spotted in Canada or the Arctic tundra. The birds are known to migrate south during the winter, however, they typically stay close to the Great Lakes region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Residents of the nation's capital have spotted the rare bird at Union Station, the Postal Museum and at Captial Police Headquarters.

Residents of the nation's capital have spotted the rare bird at Union Station, the Postal Museum and at Captial Police Headquarters. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

This isn’t the first time one of these birds has been spotted this far south, however. Snowy owl sightings have been reported in North Carolina and Kentucky.

Some experts theorized that the owl has been preying on the city’s rat population. Normally, the owls feed on lemmings, although they’ll hunt other prey when lemmings are sparse. These experts also worried about the owl staying in the city for too long, as it may fall victim to certain urban hazards it may not be used to.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Snowy owls usually migrate south for winter, but typically don't go further south than the great lakes region.

Snowy owls usually migrate south for winter, but typically don't go further south than the great lakes region. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Since the birds normally live near the arctic, for example, they aren’t used to avoiding cars or other vehicles piloted by humans.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. 