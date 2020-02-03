Photos show woman getting dangerously close to grizzly bear while taking pictures

Bears don’t care about getting the perfect shot.

A photographer shared shocking photos he took of a woman who got dangerously close to a grizzly bear in Montana while taking pictures. In the images, the woman is standing only a few feet away from the bear, which is looking directly at her.

Brian Curtice recently shared the photos with Kennedy News. According to him, the woman was with her friends and family at the time, but he says they all quickly moved away when the bear showed up. The woman, however, continued to look through her camera as the large predator approached.

“When I shot the image I remember thinking, 'I hope that is as close to her as the bear gets -- and please let it be in focus,'” Curtice told Kennedy. "Initially I wasn't frightened at all, I was too focused on getting good shots. I vaguely heard people around me begin clamoring and shouting and got a feeling people were moving rapidly away from me. That's when it dawned on me the bear was closer than I might have thought it was and why I don't think the girl knew how close it was.”

The man explained that the bear had been running up to the group and suddently stopped when it neared the woman. It apparently moved quicker than she realized, and the woman found herself alone with the bear.

“My adrenaline began kicking in and I shouted at her, but she was either too far away, too focused on taking pictures, or was employing a strategy of 'don't move and the bear won't mess with me' as she was a statue," Curtice recalled.

"When it stopped for what seemed like forever I definitely became concerned for her, I knew it was up to the bear what happened next. I have to imagine the bear running up the hill startled her a bit and, as it came closer she was most likely focused on getting crisp close-ups," he added.

Curtice doesn’t think that the woman realized how close the bear was. Fortunately, the animal ended up leaving the area without incident, though he heard the woman's friends giving her a hard time about what transpired.

“When I've shown this image to others, most have been very critical of the woman, calling her foolish, but I think they are too quick to judge,” he said. “Knowing she was shooting a long lens, she was focused on getting 'the shot'. And the bear... well, it did what bears do and ambled far more quickly than anyone there thought it would.”