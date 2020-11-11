Pennsylvania hunters asked to donate deer to help feed those in need

Pennsylvania is asking hunters to get fired up for a charitable cause.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity across the nation, affecting over 2 million Pennsylvanians. Now, the state's secretary of agriculture is asking hunters to donate their harvest to help feed those in need this season.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding urged the state's 850,000 licensed hunters to donate their deer to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, a nonprofit which organizes the processing and distribution of venison and wild game to feed the hungry.

“In a year of challenges, Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a reliable tradition that offers us some bright light. It’s a shining example of the good that can happen when public sector support and private sector generosity work together to solve a problem," Redding said in a statement.

“A well-stocked freezer is not universal; more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are at risk for hunger and the simple act of sharing can help to fight that hunger,” Redding stressed. “If you’ve got more than one tag, consider using your love for the sport to feed others.”

Every donation makes a difference; one average-sized deer can yield enough low-fat, high-protein meat for 200 meals, according to the Hunters Sharing the Harvest.

Hunters eager to give back with their game can bring deer to a participating processor, where venison donations of all sizes are welcome.

Last year, Hunters Sharing the Harvest received a record 160,000 pounds of venison, producing over 822,000 meals for the hungry.

Food insecurity has shot up by 41% in the Keystone State amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said. Of those in need, 630,900 are children.