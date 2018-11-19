Outdoors-enthusiast breaks ankle while trying to jump into frozen lake

This is the excruciating moment a young woman jumps into an ice-cold lake in Russia — only to find it's entirely frozen over.

The brave swimmer was filmed dive-bombing into the lake in her underwear and landing on the rock-hard ice, leaving her with a broken ankle and a bruised ego.

In the video, the woman can be seen stripping down to just a black bra and thong before running to the edge of the lake's decking.

She whips off her black hat at the last minute and leaps off the edge in a bomb position with her knees tucked into her chest. But she lands with a horrifying thud onto the lake's totally solid surface, leaving a crack in the ice.

The woman sits on the water shrugging with her arms in the air, clearly confused and shocked at what has just happened.

The man filming can be heard laughing as she regains enough strength to stand up on the ice and limp to the edge of the decking. Then she asks for a helping hand from the man behind the camera.

She limps back to her seat, wincing with pain as she goes.

The video ends with a photo of her left ankle heavily bandaged up — the injury she suffers from the painful error of judgment.

The video was reportedly filmed in Balashikha, to the east of Moscow in Russia. Russians often jump into ice-cold lakes as a celebration for the new year or Epiphany, a celebration of the baptism of Jesus.

This practice usually takes place in January, the middle of Russian winter, although they probably check the water isn't frozen over first.

