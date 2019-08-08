Rabid bat bites tourist in Oregon

A rabid bat attacked a tourist in Oregon on Saturday, which prompted public health officials in the state to warn residents of the encounter southeast of Salem.

Oregon State University confirmed the silver-haired bat had rabies after the victim captured it near Breitenbush. The unincorporated area encompasses the Willamette National Forest and includes hot springs.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAN TREATED FOR RABIES AFTER BEING BITTEN BY BAT HIDING IN IPAD CASE, REPORT SAYS

"Our recommendation is they should not touch or handle bats. Particularly if they're out during daylight hours or on the ground, they're probably sick," an official with the Marion County Health Department, said.

The tourist was able to capture the bat. Officials recommend attempting to capture bats for testing if bitten.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bat was the fourth to test positive for rabies in the state this year.

Rabies symptoms include irritability, aggressiveness, confusion, weakness and nausea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.