©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ohio falconers can use owls for hunting, new law says

The new law could make it easier to rehabilitate injured owls

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Falconers in Ohio will be able to hunt with another bird.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a new law allowing falconers in the state to use owls for hunting small game. The law will go into effect starting on August 10, according to the Ohio Legislature.

Though the bill may not make a huge difference for most falconers in Ohio, the new bill could make it easier to rehabilitate injured owls, Cleveland.com reported.

LARGEST EXPANSION OF HUNTING AND FISHING OPPORTUNITIES PROPOSED BY THE US FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

"If they injure a leg or a foot, then that’s going to make them unable to hunt," Mick Brown, the president of the Ohio Falconry Association told the website. "But if a falconer has them, or if we find one of them birds, we can kind of rescue it and you know make sure it has good hunting ability before it gets released."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a new law allowing falconers in the state to use owls for hunting small game. (iStock)

According to Cleveland.com, 45 other states aside from Ohio allow falconers to hunt with owls.

The most common hunting owls are great horned owls, barred owls and Eurasian eagle owls, the website reported.

Senate Bill 28 was introduced by state Sen. Frank Hoagland. According to Cleveland.com, the bill passed the Senate unanimously and passed the House "by a wide margin."

Gov. DeWine signed the bill into law on Tuesday. 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.