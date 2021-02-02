NY hunter harvests highest scoring buck ever in New York State

A hunter broke records in six states in one day.

New York resident has officially been recognized as having shot the largest non-typical buck in the state’s history. Even better, the organization that recognized the record also oversees multiple states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the six New England states.

Phillip Pless shot the 18-point buck on private land in Niagara County in early November, New York Upstate reports. The buck recently received its official score from the New York State Big Buck Club and Northeast Big Buck Club.

The buck’s antler’s received a final gross score of 221 3/8 inches and a final net score of 214 2/8 inches.

PENNSYLVANIA REVEALS NEW STREAMLINED HUNTING AND FISHING LICENSE SYSTEM

"I had no intentions of going hunting that day," Pless explained to the news outlet, "but the Bills were kicking the butt of the Seahawks and I just had a feeling that I was going to see something if I went out."

Pless says he spotted the buck while it was trying to attract two different does. Pless says he was camped out on land owned by his wife’s family. He eventually shot the deer with a bow and arrow. After locating the body, however, he realized he would need some help.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"It took three people to drag him out," Pless said. "He was big. We estimated he weighed around 240-250 pounds before being field dressed. At the scale at the butcher, he weighed 210 pounds."

Surprisingly, Pless doesn’t plan on mounting the buck on his wall. Instead, he has other plans for it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not going on the wall," he explained. "It’s going to be a pedestal mount, resting on a waist-high pedestal with some habit (small trees and leaves) added for show."