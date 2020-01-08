Deer walks Minnesota man home, demands pets in adorable viral video

A Minnesota family’s rare encounter with an extremely friendly deer is melting hearts online.

Hugo native John Dolan shared a video of the incredible moment on Facebook last week, which shows the deer walking in a neighborhood street alongside his son.

“My son was going to get mail and I noticed the deer coming close to him,” Dolan wrote. “It’s the coolest and craziest thing I have ever seen. A beautiful healthy doe, just cruising the neighborhood.”

In the video, Dolan tells his son to pet the wild animal. As he does so, the friendly deer moves in closer to him, almost commanding him to keep petting it. The deer then walks over to Dolan as he continues to record and he, too, begins to pet the animal.

Suddenly, the deer walks onto their driveway and continues to walk around with them, taking in as much affection it can from its newfound human friends.

“It’s like a dog,” Dolan’s son said.

At one point, the deer goes inside his son’s girlfriend’s car and begins eating something on the floor.

“Are you hungry?” the woman said. “She’s looking for food.”

She begins to feed something to the deer before telling Dolan’s son to get her more food to eat.

The adorable video has since gone viral with a million views as of Wednesday evening.

“OMG... I would have wanted to take it in the house with me,” a Facebook user commented. “That is way awesome. You don't experience that too often in your lifetime.”

“I bet she was hand-reared by someone. They would never come out of the wild and approach humans,” another person wrote. “So sweet!! I wish I could have been there to pet her!”