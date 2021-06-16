Message in a bottle from Rhode Island found in Portugal

Talk about a long trip!

A message in a bottle that appears to have been thrown into the Atlantic Ocean near Rhode Island has been found in Portugal, at least 2,400 miles away.

Earlier this month, Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores -- a Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean -- when he discovered the plastic bottle floating in the water, The Boston Globe reported.

He picked it up and discovered a note inside. Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a picture of the message, written in orange marker, on Facebook last week.

"It is thanksgiving," the note begins. "I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont."

The note ends with an email address to reach the person who sent the note. Based on the email address, the note is believed to be from 2018.

According to The Boston Globe, the message was inside a plastic Powerade bottle.

In her post, Molly said she and her son tried emailing the address included in the note, but hadn’t gotten a response yet.

"If you know someone who lives in Vermont, ask them to share this so we can find this kid," Molly wrote. "It’s so cool how far it came!!!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.