Massachusetts
Published

Teen girl and dad reel in 700-pound tuna after 10 hours

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A teen girl from Massachusetts caught a 700-pound Bluefin tuna -- after she and her dad took turns reeling it in for 10 hours Friday.

"I was shocked! It was huge," Devin Zelck, whose father is a commercial fisherman, told FOX station Boston 25. "We saw it come up onto the surface and we were like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

Devin Zelck caught a 700-pound bluefin tuna this week. (Zelck family)

Zelck said she and her father would switch off reeling in the fish every 45 minutes. Bluefin tunas usually take only about two-and-a-half hours to reel in, the station reported.

"My dad caught his first tuna at 13, so it’s kind of been a competition between me and my brother," she said.

Bluefin tuna sell for $6 to $12 a pound and Zelck says she will put the money toward her college education, Boston 25 reported.