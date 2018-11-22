Pennsylvania man kills 679-pound male black bear at 5 yards with .357 handgun: report

A Pennsylvania man reportedly killed a 679-pound black bear that was five yards away with a .357 handgun during last weekend's opening of the state's four-day bear harvest.

Jordan M. Tutmaher, the man, said the bear emerged near a Christmas tree patch, according to the report. YourErie.com reported.

A total of 1,241 black bears were killed in the opening day, the report said. The state's best opening day was in 2011 when 1,936 bears were harvested.

The largest bear harvested that day was a male estimated at 704 pounds, taken by a rifle at about 8:30 a.m., the report said. .

Bears have been harvested in 53 counties during the statewide season so far, the report said.