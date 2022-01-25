Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunting
Published

Italian hunter dies after suffering fatal bite from boar he shot: report

The hunter's father was reportedly treated at the scene for shock

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Italian hunter died last week after he was attacked by a wild boar he had just shot that bit him in the leg and severed his femoral artery, according to reports.

Giulio Burattini, 36, was hunting with his father in the Tuscan woods on Jan. 19, the Daily Star reported, citing Italian media. Burattini shot the animal and it fell. He approached the injured boar and it quickly got up and charged at him, the report said. The father, who was treated for shock at the scene, reportedly let out a "desperate cry for help."

A boar in an enclosure in the Schorfheide Game Park in Germay. Photo: Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

A boar in an enclosure in the Schorfheide Game Park in Germay. Photo: Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images (Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"That cry for help and then nothing more," the friend said, according to the paper. Emergency crews could not save Burattini. 

FILE: An Italian hunter was reportedly killed last week by a boar he had just shot.  (Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE: An Italian hunter was reportedly killed last week by a boar he had just shot.  (Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP via Getty Images)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Italy’s rural areas, hunting wild boar is a popular sport and most Italians can offer a long list of their favorite wild boar dishes, including pappardelle pasta with boar sauce and wild boar stew. Italy’s main agriculture lobby, Coldiretti, estimates there are over 2 million wild boars in Italy. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.