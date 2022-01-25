Italian hunter dies after suffering fatal bite from boar he shot: report

An Italian hunter died last week after he was attacked by a wild boar he had just shot that bit him in the leg and severed his femoral artery, according to reports.

Giulio Burattini, 36, was hunting with his father in the Tuscan woods on Jan. 19, the Daily Star reported, citing Italian media. Burattini shot the animal and it fell. He approached the injured boar and it quickly got up and charged at him, the report said. The father, who was treated for shock at the scene, reportedly let out a "desperate cry for help."

"That cry for help and then nothing more," the friend said, according to the paper. Emergency crews could not save Burattini.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Italy’s rural areas, hunting wild boar is a popular sport and most Italians can offer a long list of their favorite wild boar dishes, including pappardelle pasta with boar sauce and wild boar stew. Italy’s main agriculture lobby, Coldiretti, estimates there are over 2 million wild boars in Italy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report