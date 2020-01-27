Influencer's selfie photo-bombed by penguins having sex

Penguins apparently have no shame.

A social media influencer shared a truly unique beach selfie. While she held out her camera and put on her best smile, a pair of penguins took the opportunity to get frisky with each other.

Steph Elswood took what she described as her “favorite selfie of all time” during a trip to the Boulder Beach Penguin Colony in Cape Town, South Africa. While she wasn’t aware of the penguins’ antics when she took the picture, she definitely noticed before she posted it.

“Ok so this is my favorite selfie of all time,” she wrote on Instagram, “but please swipe to the next picture. I was there for about 10 minutes trying to get a good pic next to my new pals Penny and Guin and they were having sex the whole time! I was being too self-absorbed to notice! Hahaha oops.”

Her post continued to explain that she had taken other photos that don’t involve “penguin porn.”

The post was a hit and received over 11,000 likes on Instagram.

Elswood later updated the post after learning some new information about the penguins.

“I have just been informed that the penguins on Boulders Beach are under a lot of stress due to tourists trying to get too close,” she wrote. “I feel guilty that I contributed to that and thought that because they weren’t reacting when I got close that they weren’t bothered by me. If you are considering visiting this spot, then please be mindful and ask guards for appropriate distances because no one told us any of the rules I’ve been messaged about since posting this. I will definitely learn from this for the future and I’m sorry to anyone affected by this post.”