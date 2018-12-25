Hunter and host of 'Larysa Unleashed' faces gun charges in Scotland over 'goat trophy'

Larysa Switlyk, the host of “Larysa Unleashed” who sparked controversy after posting a picture of herself with a dead goat during a hunting trip in Scotland, faces criminal charges in the country.

Switlyk posted the photos of herself and a friend during their hunting trip on the Scottish island of Islay in October. She was slammed after calling her trip a “fun hunt.”

Scottish officials reported Switlyk and another man to prosecutors for firearms offenses, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Following several complaints of wild goat 'trophy' hunting on Islay in (October), Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences,” police said in a statement.

She was reported under section 11a of the Firearms Act 1968, which refers rules for someone who borrows or lends a firearm for hunting, according to BBC. Such person must be using the firearm for hunting animals, follow the rules of the lender’s certificate and be accompanied by the lender.

Upon posting the photos, Switlyk immediately received backlash on social media.

Judy Murray, a Scottish tennis coach and mother of tennis star Andy Murray, called the photos “disgraceful.”

“A unique hunt? Disgraceful. It’s a goat. And it’s in Scotland. On a beautiful island. Stop this please,” Murray tweeted while tagging the Scottish government’s Twitter handle.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon even got wind of the pictures and tweeted her reaction.

“Totally understandable why the images from Islay of dead animals being held up as trophies is so upsetting and offensive to people. [The] Scottish Government will review the current situation and consider whether changes to the law are required,” she wrote.

Scottish minister Mike Russell has since called for an end of hunting the wild goats on the island, according to the Evening Standard.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.