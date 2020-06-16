13-year-old fisherman reels in 844-pound tiger shark off coast of Texas

Some fishermen wait their whole lives for a catch this big. Micah Harless waited only until his early teens.

Harless, a 13-year-old angler from Weatherford, Texas, reeled in a nearly 850-pound tiger shark off the shore of Port Aransas on Monday morning, after what's said to be a five-hour battle out in the Gulf.

“Thrill of a lifetime for the young fisherman that caught this!” wrote one well-wisher on Facebook. “Congratulations!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Harless caught the shark aboard a 36-hour chartered fishing trip with his father, the Port Aransas South Jetty reported on Facebook. The outlet also shared footage of Harless’ catch being hoisted for measurements.

The shark weighed 844 pounds, and measured 11 feet 6 inches.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Way to go Micah, awesome job!!” added Dolphin Docks Deep Sea Fishing, the operators of Harless’ chartered fishing trip.

Not everyone on Facebook was as enthused about Harless' catch, however. Some questioned why the shark wasn't released after being reeled in, although tiger sharks are not among prohibited species by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, with the exception of specimens under 64 inches in total length.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Harless and his father later told the South Jetty that they planned to donate most of the meat from the catch, after keeping some for themselves.