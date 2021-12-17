Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fishing
Published

Florida officer finds two alligators hanging from SUV window at accident scene

A responding officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission spotted the gators hanging from the window of an SUV that had been turned on its side

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rescue workers never know what they’re going to find at the scene of an accident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission revealed on social media that one of its officers was called to the scene of a bizarre car accident. According to the report, the incident involved "two people and two alligators."

The Florida FWC posted about the accident on Facebook, writing that a 6 ½ foot and an 8-foot-long alligator were found "hanging" from the window of an SUV that had been involved in a collision.

FISHERMAN BREAKS 64-YEAR-OLD RECORD IN MINNESOTA

The officer removed the animals from the vehicle and taped their mouths shut with electrical tape. Unfortunately, this precaution was ultimately unnecessary as the alligators were already dead.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Florida FWC confirmed that a 6 ½ foot and an 8-foot-long alligator were found "hanging" from the window of an SUV that had been involved in a collision.

The Florida FWC confirmed that a 6 ½ foot and an 8-foot-long alligator were found "hanging" from the window of an SUV that had been involved in a collision. (My Florida FWC Fish and Wildlife)

According to one of the drivers, the two gators had been killed earlier that day during a fishing trip. He had been transporting the gators in the SUV when he got into the car accident.

The Florida FWC wrote, "When our officer was asked to assist with a vehicle accident involving two people and two alligators, he wasn’t sure what to expect. Once on scene, he saw a 6 ½ -foot and 8-foot-long alligator hanging from the rear window of an SUV resting on its side. The officer immediately removed them from the vehicle and, just to be safe, secured their mouths using electrical tape."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Both alligators were reportedly killed earlier in the day during a fishing trip and were being transported by one of the drivers involved in the accident.

Both alligators were reportedly killed earlier in the day during a fishing trip and were being transported by one of the drivers involved in the accident. (iStock)

The post continued, "After interviewing the individuals, one of them finally admitted to killing the alligators while fishing, and then both suspects loaded the gators into the SUV for transport. Both alligators expired and both individuals were charged accordingly."