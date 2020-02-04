Fisherman tests new reel on girlfriend, with hilarious results: 'I reckon that's a win for the Saltiga'

That’s quite a catch.

Popular Australian YouTube star Briggsy, known for his fishing footage and rod reviews, released a unique new video that is winning praise with his fans: a battle between his new fishing reel and his girlfriend.

On Sunday, Briggsy dropped a nearly 8-minute video of him testing his new “powerful” 2020 Saltiga reel on his girlfriend by tying a fishing line around her backpack and making her run about 330 feet — at full speed — to see if his gear was powerful enough to stop her.

“I’ve always wondered what would happen if I attached my PE 10 set-up to my girlfriend,” Briggsy started the video, before panning to his laughing girlfriend next to him.

The fisherman goes on to explain his girlfriend is 100 pounds, and that, in the water, a fish of that size would be an easy catch. However, on land, Briggsy wants to see how powerful his reel actually is.

“If I manage to stop her, I reckon that’s a win for the Saltiga,” Briggsy says before admitting he “doesn’t know what’s going to happen.”

“The reel could explode, [my girlfriend] could fall over and smash her face, the rod could blow up,” he quipped.

The woman then begins running and it soon appears that she is no match for the reel. She begins slowing down once Briggsy locks it down, and once he reaches full lock, she is seen falling backward onto the ground.

Briggsy begins laughing and catches up with his girlfriend on the grass.

“I think it’s safe to say that Saltiga won,” he says.

“It was just dragging me back and I felt helpless,” his girlfriend said of the experiment.

Viewers who watched the video on YouTube were impressed with the reel’s capabilities.

“The review we all wanted but didn’t know we needed,” one person joked.

“Looks like I should have a go at this with my girlfriend, don’t think she will agree to it though,” another wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Must be the most funny way to test the drag!! Amazing drag strength and nice catch,” another positive review read.

“Dude now that’s a stamp of approval on the new Saltiga. Your girlfriend is a great sport!!” another wrote.

Briggsy finished off his funny video with an earnest review of the Saltiga, commenting that it would be his new go-to reel.