Published

1,400 pounds of dried shark fins, estimated to be worth up to $1M, seized in Miami

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A shipment of 1,400 pounds of dried shark fins were seized at a Miami port, officials confirmed on Monday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the shipment of dried fins arrived in 18 boxes and was believed to have originated in South America, and likely bound for Asia, where shark fin soup is considered a delicacy.

Officials are investigating the incident, which occurred Jan. 24, and no criminal charges have been filed yet.

According to officials, the commercial value for the fins is between $700,000 and $1 million.

“It is very big money stuff. It is very harmful to the ecology,” said Bouncer Smith, a charter captain, to CBSMiami.

The wildlife department teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to make the Florida seizure on Jan. 24.

Around 70 to 80 million sharks are used for their fins each year. Some reports say as many as 100 million sharks are harvested each year.

Lawmakers in Florida have moved to outlaw the sale and possession of shark fins, which is already banned in 12 U.S. states. The act of shark finning, which has also been illegal in the U.S. since 2000, involves fishermen slicing the fins off live sharks before throwing the animals back in the water, where they usually bleed to death or suffocate from an inability to swim.

Lawmakers in Florida have moved to outlaw the sale and possession of shark fins, which is already banned in 12 U.S. states.

According to Wildaid, around 70 to 80 million sharks are used for their fins each year. Some reports say as many as 100 million sharks are harvested each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.